DPRK test-fires strategic cruise missile

The Missile Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday conducted the first test-fire of the new-type strategic cruise missile "Pulhwasal-3-31" under development, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

The test-fire had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and has nothing to do with the regional situation, the report said.

The test-fire is a process of constant updating of DPRK's weapon system and a regular and obligatory activity of the Missile Administration and its affiliated defence science institutes, it added.