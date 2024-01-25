News / World

DPRK test-fires strategic cruise missile

Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0
The Missile Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday conducted the first test-fire of the new-type strategic cruise missile "Pulhwasal-3-31" under development, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

The test-fire had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and has nothing to do with the regional situation, the report said.

The test-fire is a process of constant updating of DPRK's weapon system and a regular and obligatory activity of the Missile Administration and its affiliated defence science institutes, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
