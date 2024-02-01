News / World

Train-truck collision in Japan's Saitama injures 1, train services suspended

Xinhua
  17:08 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0
A regular commuter train collided with a truck on Thursday afternoon at a railroad crossing in Japan's eastern Saitama prefecture, local authorities reported.
Xinhua
According to Tobu Railway and the local fire department, the collision involved a 10-car commuter train and a truck.

The truck driver, a man in his 40s, suffered injuries and has been taken to the hospital. He was reported able to evacuate the vehicle and capable of walking after the incident, according to local media reports.

None of the 91 passengers and crew members on board sustained injuries, and the train did not derail.

Train services between Kawagoe and Shinkawagishi stations on the Tobu Tojo Line were suspended following the accident, with operations expected to resume around 6:40pm local time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
