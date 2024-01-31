﻿
Yemen's Houthi group says attacked US ship in Red Sea

Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday that it attacked a US warship in the Red Sea with missiles.
Reuters

A Houthi follower carries a rifle during a parade in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to show support to Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in Sanaa, Yemen January 29.

Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday that it attacked a US warship in the Red Sea with missiles, according to a statement from the group's military spokesman.

"In support of Palestinians in Gaza, and response to the aggression on our country, we fired several naval missiles at the American destroyer USS Gravely in the Red Sea," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

"We confirm that all American and British warships in the Red and Arabian Sea participating in the aggression against our country are within the target bank of our forces and will be targeted within the legitimate right to defend our country, our people," he said.

It will continue to prevent Israeli commercial vessels or vessels heading to Israel from transiting the Red Sea until "the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Central Command said in a statement posted X that its navy forces had shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired by the Houthis toward the Red Sea.

The missile was shot down by USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, and no injuries or damage were reported, it added.

On Monday, the Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacking a US warship in the Gulf of Aden with a ballistic missile, a day after it claimed another missile attack against a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden that set the tanker on fire for several hours.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
