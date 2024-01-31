195 Russian soldiers return from Kiev-controlled territory after talks

A total of 195 Russian soldiers have returned from Kiev-controlled territory, the Russian defense ministry said Wednesday.

The Russian soldiers in captivity were released and returned on January 31 as a result of negotiations, according to a statement by the ministry.

A total of 195 Ukrainian war prisoners will also be released within the framework of the deal, and the released Russian personnel will receive all necessary medical and psychological assistance, it added.