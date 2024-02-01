News / World

Yemen's Houthis claim new attack on US vessel in Gulf of Aden

Xinhua
  09:06 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0
Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday that they launched a missile attack on a US commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, claiming a "direct hit."
Xinhua
  09:06 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0

Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday that they launched a missile attack on a US commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, claiming a "direct hit."

The group said they targeted the vessel KOI, a container ship that was heading to Israeli ports, "in support of the Palestinians in Gaza and response to the US-British aggression against Yemen," according to a statement released by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea.

Sarea said the attack was carried out with "several suitable naval missiles that directly hit the target."

He said the attack came hours after the group fired missiles at a US destroyer, the USS Gravely, in the Red Sea.

He noted the Houthis would confront "any US-British escalation with escalation" and would not hesitate to launch more attacks in retaliation for any "foolishness" against Yemen.

Furthermore, he added that all US and British ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea were "legitimate targets" for the group as long as the US-British "aggression" continued.

There was no immediate comment from the US side on the claims.

Earlier Wednesday, the US Central Command said in a statement that US forces launched a strike on a Houthi missile launch site in northern Yemen and destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile that was ready to launch. It said US forces identified the missile in Houthi-held areas of Yemen and determined it posed an imminent threat to US aircraft.

The Houthis confirmed that the US strike hit a site in the northern part of Saada city, according to a statement broadcast by al-Masirah TV.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     