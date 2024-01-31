US fighter jet crashes off S. Korea's western coast

A US fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea's western coast, Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday.

A US fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea's western coast, Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday.

The F-16 fighter of the US Forces Korea crashed in waters near Jikdo island in Gunsan, about 180 km south of the capital Seoul, at around 8:40am local time (11:40pm GMT Tuesday).

No casualty was reported as the pilot was reportedly rescued safe.