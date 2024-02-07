TEPCO says 5.5 tons of radioactive water leaked from Fukushima nuclear plant
18:45 UTC+8, 2024-02-07 0
TEPCO announced that nearly 5.5 tons of water containing radioactive materials has leaked from equipment at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
18:45 UTC+8, 2024-02-07 0
Reuters
Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) announced Wednesday that approximately 5.5 tons of water containing radioactive materials has leaked from equipment used to process nuclear-contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, according to local media.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports