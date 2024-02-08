Volcano erupts again on Reykjanes Peninsula

Volcanic eruption near the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula resumed early Thursday morning.

Reuters

The location is close to the eruption that started on December 18, 2023. The fissure is 3 km long, with the lava flowing to the west. There is no immediate threat to Grindavik.

The Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa and one of Iceland's most popular attractions, was evacuated this morning when the eruption started, reports said.

Helga Arnadottir, director of sales, operations, and services at the Blue Lagoon, told local media that the guests had been transferred to hotels in nearby towns Keflavik and Reykjavik.

According to media reports, the Blue Lagoon will be closed on Thursday.