More than 1 mln tourists travel in Cambodia during Chinese New Year

Xinhua
  19:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-12
Xinhua
  19:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-12

Cambodia recorded some 1.05 million domestic and foreign tourists during the celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, according to a Ministry of Tourism's report released on Monday.

About 993,991 locals and 57,481 foreigners traveled within the Southeast Asian nation during the festival from February 9 to February 11, the report said.

It added that the country's top five tourist destinations are Preah Sihanouk, Siem Reap, Battambang, Pailin, and Kep provinces.

"Security, safety and public order during the festival had been well maintained, with no any remarkable incidents," the report said.

Although it is not an official holiday in Cambodia, the Chinese Lunar New Year is broadly celebrated in the kingdom.

The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak believed that the number of Chinese travelers to the kingdom during the festival was on the rise, although the ministry had never recorded the number specifically.

"The information I have received is that there have been many bookings of flights and tour guides from Chinese holidaymakers, so I think there must be an increase in the number of Chinese tourists to Cambodia on the occasion," he told Xinhua.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Yang Yiting
