News / World

UN chief calls for gender equality in science on int'l day

Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2024-02-11       0
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday emphasized the importance of gender equality in science in his message for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2024-02-11       0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday emphasized the importance of gender equality in science in his message for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which falls on February 11.

Guterres highlighted the critical role of women and girls in scientific fields, stating that "gender equality in science is vital for building a better future for all."

Despite the importance of their participation, Guterres pointed out the significant challenges women and girls face in the scientific community. "Unfortunately, women and girls continue to face systemic barriers and biases that prevent them from pursuing careers in science," he said.

Guterres shed light on the stark disparities within the scientific community, noting, "Today, women make up only one-third of the global scientific community," and they face considerable obstacles in terms of funding, publishing opportunities and attaining senior positions.

The secretary-general also addressed the severe educational limitations faced by women and girls in certain regions, describing it as "an act of self-harm for the societies concerned, and a terrible violation of human rights."

Guterres underscored the necessity of women and girls' involvement in science to tackle global challenges effectively.

"From climate change to health to artificial intelligence, the equal participation of women and girls in scientific discovery and innovation is the only way to ensure that science works for everyone," he said.

To bridge the gender gap in science, Guterres called for comprehensive measures, including "dismantling gender stereotypes and promoting role models that encourage girls to choose science; developing programs to support the advancement of women in science; and cultivating a working environment that nurtures the talents of all, including women members of minority communities."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     