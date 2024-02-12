Marathon record-holder Kiptum dies in car accident at age 24

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a road traffic accident on Sunday at the age of 24.

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a road traffic accident on Sunday at the age of 24.

Kiptum's coach Gervais Hakizimana, who was in the car with the Kenyan distance runner, also died in the accident along Eldoret-Kaptagat Road.

Kiptum made his marathon debut in December 2022, clocking two hours, one minute and 53 seconds to win in Valencia. Less than a year later, in just Kiptum's third marathon, he set a new Marathon world record with 2:00:35 to win in Chicago.

The Kenyan runner hadn't raced since the 2023 Chicago Marathon, but he was planning to compete at the Rotterdam Marathon in April this year, where he was hoping to become the first man to break two hours.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

"On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly."