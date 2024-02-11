News / World

ECP announces final results of Pakistan's General Election 2024

Xinhua
  15:55 UTC+8, 2024-02-11       0
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday announced the complete results of the country's General Election 2024 held on February 8.
Reuters

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, on February 8, 2024.

According to the election results announced for the National Assembly, or the lower house of the country's parliament, independent candidates got 101 seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif got 75 seats and the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari got 54 seats.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
