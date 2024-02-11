ECP announces final results of Pakistan's General Election 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday announced the complete results of the country's General Election 2024 held on February 8.

Reuters

According to the election results announced for the National Assembly, or the lower house of the country's parliament, independent candidates got 101 seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif got 75 seats and the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari got 54 seats.