6.1-magnitude quake hits Volcano Islands, Japan region
20:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-12 0
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Volcano Islands, Japan region at 11:19:36 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 249.8 km, was initially determined to be at 22.03 degrees north latitude and 142.75 degrees east longitude.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Yang Yiting
