New York Supreme Court judge schedules criminal trial against ex-US President Trump

A judge at New York Supreme Criminal Court on Thursday set the trial date in an election interference case against former US President Donald J. Trump, according to media reports.
A judge at New York Supreme Criminal Court on Thursday set the trial date in an election interference case against former US President Donald J. Trump, according to media reports.

Speaking at a hearing in a Lower Manhattan courtroom Thursday morning, judge Juan Merchan said he planned to begin the trial on March 25 with the selection of a jury.

The expected trial would mark the first criminal prosecution of a former president in the United States.

The trial is expected to last around six weeks, according to Merchan.

Trump and his team have been trying to delay the beginning of the trial.

Trump, who is running for 2024 presidential election, attended the hearing.

Arraigned in the case in early April, 2023, Trump faces charges that he falsified business records during the 2016 presidential campaign to make "hush-money" payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump before.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
