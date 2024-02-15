News / World

US private lunar lander launched to Moon

Xinhua
  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-02-15       0
American company Intuitive Machines' first lunar lander was launched into space early Thursday morning.
Xinhua
  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-02-15       0
US private lunar lander launched to Moon
Reuters

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on the IM-1 mission with the Nova-C moon lander built and owned by Intuitive Machines from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, February 15.

American company Intuitive Machines' first lunar lander was launched into space early Thursday morning, with an aim of achieving the first Moon landing of a US spacecraft in five decades.

The mission, codenamed IM-1, is Intuitive Machines' first robotic flight to the Moon's surface. The lander, carrying NASA scientific and other commercial payloads to the Moon, was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

About one hour after the launch, NASA confirmed the lander had separated from the rocket and was continuing its trip to the Moon.

The lander is scheduled to land at crater Malapert A near the south pole of the Moon.

The scientific objectives of the mission include studies of plume-surface interactions, radio astronomy, and space weather interactions with the lunar surface. It will also be demonstrating precision landing technologies and communication and navigation node capabilities, according to NASA.

NASA is working with several US companies to deliver science and technology to the lunar surface through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     