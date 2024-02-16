News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 28,775

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2024-02-16       0
The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 28,775 with 68,552 others wounded, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 112 Palestinians and wounded 157 others during the past 24 hours.

Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua that at least 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city.

Meanwhile, the ministry also announced the death of four Palestinian patients due to the cut of oxygen and the power outage at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, after it was stormed by the Israeli army.

It reported that two women gave birth "in dire and inhumane conditions, without electricity, water, food, and heating, in the hospital."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
