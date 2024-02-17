News / World

Ukraine orders troops' withdrawal from Avdiivka

Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-17
Ukraine has ordered the withdrawal of troops from the frontline eastern town of Avdiivka, Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Saturday.
Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0

"To avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense on more favorable lines," Syrsky said on Facebook.

He emphasized that the lives of military personnel are of the utmost importance to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain their positions in the area, Syrsky added.

Earlier this week, local media reported that Russian forces advanced in Avdiivka, an industrial town in the Donetsk region, after fierce fighting with Ukrainian troops.

Source: Xinhua
