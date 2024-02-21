News / World

2 killed in Israeli missile strike on residential building in Damascus

Xinhua
  19:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
Two people were killed in an Israeli missile strike on a residential building in an upscale neighborhood here on Wednesday morning.
Xinhua
  19:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
2 killed in Israeli missile strike on residential building in Damascus
Reuters

People gather near a damaged building after, according to Syrian state media reports, several Israeli missiles hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district, Damascus, Syria February 21.

Two people were killed in an Israeli missile strike on a residential building in an upscale neighborhood here on Wednesday morning, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Around 9:40am (0640 GMT), the Israeli army launched an aerial attack with several missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting a residential building near the Cham City Center shopping mall and an Iranian school in the Kafar Sousah neighborhood.

The attack killed two civilians and injured another and caused material damage to the targeted building and some adjacent buildings, the ministry added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based watchdog group, stated that the attack was aimed at individuals associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), suggesting it was an assassination attempt.

Israel has frequently carried out missile strikes on Syrian targets, but hitting residential areas is uncommon and usually implies an assassination attempt.

The incident follows a similar attack on January 20, when five IRGC officers were killed in a missile strike on the Western Mazzeh Villas neighborhood in Damascus.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     