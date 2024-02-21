News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 29,313



Reuters

A Palestinian boy stands with a cycle near the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 21.

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313, with 69,333 others wounded, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 118 Palestinians and wounded 163 others in the coastal enclave, it added.

It noted that a number of victims still remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
