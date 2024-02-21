Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 29,313

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313, with 69,333 others wounded, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

Reuters

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 118 Palestinians and wounded 163 others in the coastal enclave, it added.

It noted that a number of victims still remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.