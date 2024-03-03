Cyprus confirms US, other countries interested in sea aid corridor to Gaza

It is known that the Republic of Cyprus is in contact with the US and other countries in relation to the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza through Cyprus.

Reuters

Cyprus confirmed on Saturday that the United States and other unnamed countries are exploring the possibility of establishing a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza for the transfer of international aid to the war-ravaged population.

"It is known that the Republic of Cyprus is in contact with the US and other countries in relation to the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza through Cyprus," government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that the usefulness of such a plan is well known, adding that "the facts on the ground are constantly being evaluated."

Letymbiotis was replying to reports that the US administration was considering the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea through Cyprus.

CyBC broadcaster quoted government sources as saying that the issues under discussion are where the aid will be delivered and who will be in charge of its distribution.