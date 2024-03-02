News / World

Israel kills 9,000 women in Gaza since Oct. 7: UN

Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-03-02       0
Around 9,000 women have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians on Oct. 7, 2023, said UN Women on Friday.
Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-03-02       0

Around 9,000 women have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians on Oct. 7, 2023, said UN Women on Friday.

This figure is likely an underestimate, as many more women are reported to die under the rubble, said the UN agency committed to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Every day the killing in Gaza continues, while a daily average of 63 women continue to be killed at the current rate, including 37 mothers, leaving their families devastated and their children with diminished protection, said the agency.

More than four out of five women, or 84 percent, report that their family eats half or less of the food they used to before the conflict began, with mothers and adult women being those tasked with sourcing food, yet eating last, less and least than everyone else, the agency said.

Four in five women, precisely 84 percent, in Gaza indicate that at least one of their family members had to skip meals during the past week. In 95 percent of those cases, mothers are the ones going without food, skipping at least one meal to feed their children, it added.

Gaza's entire population of 2.3 million people will be facing acute levels of food insecurity within weeks. Some women are now resorting to extreme coping mechanisms, such as scavenging for food under rubble or in dumpsters, it said.

Ten out of 12 women's organizations surveyed in Gaza reported being partly operational, providing essential emergency response services. Despite their extraordinary efforts, less than 1 percent of funding raised through the 2023 Flash Appeal has gone to national or local women's rights organizations, said UN Women.

Unless there is an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, many more will die in the coming days and weeks, the agency warned, urging that the killing, bombing and destruction of essential infrastructure in Gaza must stop, and humanitarian aid must get into and across Gaza immediately.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     