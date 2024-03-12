News / World

'Food for Gaza' plan unveiled in Italy to coordinate int'l humanitarian aid

Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0
Three multilateral food and aid agencies, together with Italy, on Monday unveiled a "Food for Gaza" initiative aimed at coordinating international humanitarian efforts.
Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0
'Food for Gaza' plan unveiled in Italy to coordinate int'l humanitarian aid
Reuters

Packages fall toward northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel on March 11, 2024.

Three multilateral food and aid agencies, together with Italy, on Monday unveiled a "Food for Gaza" initiative aimed at coordinating international humanitarian efforts.

The initiative is made to increase food and health aid in Gaza in the short term, and then to focus — in the long term — on the human and social reconstruction of Gaza, according to Antonio Tajani, Italy's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs,

Qu Dongyu, director-general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program; and Deputy Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Xavier Castellanos were present at the event held at the headquarters of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This is a program whose objective is to coordinate the activities of these important institutions," Tajani said. "Together we want to focus on projects and the creation of a humanitarian aid corridor."

Tajani said the corridor will start from the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, noting that current efforts to bring aid to the citizens of Gaza via airlifts are "proving to be inadequate."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     