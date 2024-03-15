Chinese, Angolan presidents hold talks, elevating bilateral ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Republic of Angola Joao Lourenco, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Friday.

The two heads of state announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Noting that China and Angola jointly celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, Xi said relations between the two countries have stood the test of international vicissitudes and benefitted the two peoples.

China-Angola cooperation is South-South cooperation and cooperation between developing countries, which is about mutual help between good friends, reciprocity and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

In a world that is undergoing both transformation and upheaval, the two sides should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, firmly support each other, and achieve common development, Xi noted.

China supports Angola in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, exploring a modernization path suited to its national conditions, and realizing national development and revitalization, he said.

China is also willing to strengthen exchanges of governance experience with Angola, upgrade bilateral strategic relations, and jointly promote the modernization process of each country, Xi noted.