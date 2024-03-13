News / World

Japan's Space One rocket explodes after lift-off

The inaugural rocket launch of Japanese company Space One failed on Wednesday as the Kairos rocket exploded seconds after lifting off.
Reuters

Japan's Space One's small, solid-fueled Kairos rocket exploded shortly after its inaugural launch in Kushimoto town, Wakayama prefecture, Japan on March 13, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

The inaugural rocket launch of Japanese company Space One failed on Wednesday as the Kairos rocket exploded seconds after lifting off, marking the first attempt from the country's private sector to put a satellite into orbit.

Shortly after 11am local time (2am GMT) at the launch site in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, smoke and fire were seen following the take-off of the 18-meter, four-stage solid-fuel rocket, multiple local media live streams showed.

