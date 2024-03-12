News / World

Military transport aircraft crashes in Russia's Ivanovo region

Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0
An IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed during takeoff in Russia's Ivanovo region, with eight crew members and seven passengers on board.
Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0

An IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed during takeoff in Russia's Ivanovo region, with eight crew members and seven passengers on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The aircraft crashed as one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, said the ministry, adding that a commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces is on its way to the Ivanovo airfield to find out the causes of the crash.

Military transport aircraft crashes in Russia's Ivanovo region
CFP

An Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane is seen in Ivanovo Region, Russia, March 12.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     