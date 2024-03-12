Military transport aircraft crashes in Russia's Ivanovo region

An IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed during takeoff in Russia's Ivanovo region, with eight crew members and seven passengers on board.

An IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed during takeoff in Russia's Ivanovo region, with eight crew members and seven passengers on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The aircraft crashed as one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, said the ministry, adding that a commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces is on its way to the Ivanovo airfield to find out the causes of the crash.