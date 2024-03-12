Haiti's prime minister resigns amid unrest

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced early Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, according to local media.

Reuters

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced early Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, according to local media.

"The government that I am leading will resign immediately after the installation of (a transition) council," Henry said in a video address. "I'm asking all Haitians to remain calm and do everything they can for peace and stability to come back as fast as possible."

Regional leaders of the Caribbean Community held an emergency summit in nearby Jamaica on Monday to discuss the framework for a political transition and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to local residents.

On July 7, 2021, the then-President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated. Haiti was scheduled to hold elections before February 7 this year. Those elections failed to materialize, leading to social unrest.

Since late February, multiple gang organizations in Haiti have launched attacks on public facilities in the capital, Port-au-Prince, including police stations, the police academy and the international airport, demanding the resignation of the prime minister.