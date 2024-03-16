News / World

Boeing 737 plane found to have missing panel after landing in southern Oregon

A Boeing 737-800 plane flying from San Francisco was found to have a missing panel after landing safely at its scheduled destination in southern Oregon, said the US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday.

The plane of United Airlines, a Flight 433, "landed safely at Medford Airport in Oregon around 11:30am local time on Friday, March 15. A post landing airline inspection revealed a missing panel," the FAA, Boeing's primary regulator, said in a statement.

"The FAA will investigate," it added.

Boeing has encountered many quality and safety concerns for years with its aircraft, resulting in an extended grounding of certain planes and delivery suspensions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
