Security Council resolution on Afghanistan fails to reflect latest developments: Chinese envoy

China regrets that a just adopted Security Council resolution on Afghanistan failed to reflect the latest developments in the country, said a Chinese envoy on Friday.

China voted in favor of the draft resolution extending the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. The positive vote was based on China's support for the work of the United Nations and Special Representative Roza Otunbayeva, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

At the same time, China regrets that the draft resolution failed to reflect the latest developments in Afghanistan by keeping pace with the times, he said in an explanation of vote.

Two and a half years after the withdrawal of foreign troops, Afghanistan is seeing an overall stable domestic situation, improvement in its economy and people's livelihoods, and sustained expansion of regional cooperation although it still faces severe challenges in the humanitarian situation, economic development, and the terrorist risks, said Geng.

"The international community should strengthen its engagement with the Afghan interim government to ensure humanitarian assistance on the one hand, and provide more help in mine clearance, alternative cultivation, restoration of the banking system, unfreezing of overall assets, and safeguarding the rights and interests of the entire population on the other," he said. "The draft resolution submitted by the penholder gives the impression that the situation (in Afghanistan) has remained unchanged for over two years, which is clearly a disconnect with reality."

Since its establishment in 2002, UNAMA has, in line with the changing situation, made several adjustments to the UN secretary-general's reporting cycle to the Security Council. In light of the overall stabilization of the security situation in the country, China proposed, during the consultations on the draft resolution, that the reporting cycle be extended as appropriate, said Geng.

So doing would not prevent the Security Council from considering the issue of Afghanistan whenever necessary, nor would it in any way imply any weakening of support for the Afghan people. China's overall consideration is that actions taken by the Security Council with regard to Afghanistan should be in line with the development of the situation and the needs of the Afghan people. China stands ready to continue to maintain communication with all parties on relevant issues, he said.