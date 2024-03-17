News / World

US-British coalition launches 4 airstrikes on Yemen's port city: Houthi TV

The US and British naval forces conducted four airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah shortly after midnight on Sunday, reported the Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV.

The strikes targeted the southern district of Durayhimi in the city, with no immediate details on casualties or damage reported, according to the TV channel.

Since November last year, the Houthis have initiated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, citing retaliation for Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip as their motive.

In response, the United States and Britain have conducted air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen since mid-January. However, instead of deterring the Houthi group or weakening its capabilities, these strikes appear to have led to further escalation of attacks by the Houthi forces.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
