Putin wins with 87.28 pct of vote after counting complete: CEC

Russian President Vladimir Putin won 87.28 percent of the votes in the presidential elections after all ballots were counted, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) announced on Monday.

The Russian presidential elections were held for three days from March 15 to 17. Under Russian presidential election regulations, a candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the votes will secure victory.