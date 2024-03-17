Two people killed, five others injured in Washington, D.C. shooting -- US Police
20:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-17 0
Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on early Sunday morning, local police has confirmed.
20:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-17 0
Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on early Sunday morning, local police has confirmed.
The shooting was reported at around 3 am (0700 GMT) near the Kennedy Recreation Center, local media quoted the Metropolitan Police Department as saying, adding that the police have been searching for a suspect.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports