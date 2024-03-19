News / World

DPRK top leader guides super-large multiple rocket launcher battery firing drill

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) guided a firing drill by the country's super-large multiple rocket launcher battery on Monday.
DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un looks on as he guides a training of the fire division in DPRK on March 18, 2024, in this picture released on March 19, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency.

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) guided a firing drill by the country's super-large multiple rocket launcher battery on Monday, the first company-level salvo firing demonstration of the powerful weapon, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

The drill was designed to verify the might and the real war capabilities of the 600mm multiple rocket launchers through sudden maneuvers and salvo firing and check and enhance the readiness posture of the artillery force, the report said.

The firing practice was followed by a test to simulate an air explosion of a super-large rocket shell at a preset altitude above the target, KCNA said.

Calling the weapon system a deterrent to completely remove the possibility of armed conflict and war, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, stressed its important role in war preparations and instructed the country's artillery forces to expedite modernization process with the powerful weapon as the core, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
