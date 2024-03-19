All climate change indicators hit record in 2023: WMO
21:34 UTC+8, 2024-03-19 0
Climate change indicators, including greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, and ocean heat and acidification, all reached record levels in 2023.
21:34 UTC+8, 2024-03-19 0
Climate change indicators, including greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, and ocean heat and acidification, all reached record levels in 2023, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Organization.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports