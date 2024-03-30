Hostages released in central Dutch

News / World

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-03-30
Three hostages have been released from a cafe in the central Dutch town of Ede, but the crisis is not over yet, police said Saturday.
A hostage situation in the central Dutch town of Ede on Saturday ended after four hostages were freed and a suspect was arrested, according to the Police.

The incident began early Saturday morning at Cafe Petticoat, a popular bar in the area. By around 11am local time, three hostages had been released from the bar.

About one hour later, the fourth hostage exited the premises, and the suspect surrendered and was subsequently taken into custody by police officers.

Although the immediate hostage situation has concluded, law enforcement is continuing its investigation in and around the cafe. The area surrounding the cafe remains cordoned off and residents have been evacuated.

The motive of the hostage taker remains unclear.

Source: Xinhua
