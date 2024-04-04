6.0-magnitude quake jolts off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck off Japan's northeastern prefecture of Fukushima on Thursday, according to the country's weather agency.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck off Japan's northeastern prefecture of Fukushima on Thursday, according to the country's weather agency.

The temblor occurred at 12:16pm local time (3:16am GMT) at a depth of 40 km, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which peaks at 7, said Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The epicenter was located off the prefecture at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.9 degrees east.

Tremors were also felt in central Tokyo.

No casualties have been reported so far and the JMA has not issued tsunami warnings.