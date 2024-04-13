﻿
British lawmakers ask government to reach young TikTok users

Xinhua
  16:46 UTC+8, 2024-04-13
The British government should communicate its messages to young people using TikTok, the British House of Commons said in a report on Friday.
Xinhua
  16:46 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0

The call was made in the Trusted Voices report by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in the House of Commons following an inquiry into the role of the media, the British government, and public institutions in acting as an authoritative source of information for combating the spread of misinformation.

The committee highlighted concerns about the shortcomings of government communications during the COVID-19 pandemic, recommending that the government guide departments and public bodies on communicating with young people using popular apps and platforms, including TikTok.

Damian Green, a member of the Parliament and the committee, urged the government to resolve the dilemma of balancing its security concerns with the need to reach young TikTok users.

Member of the Parliament and committee chair Caroline Dinenage said that it is more important than ever that communities across the country have access to authoritative information that is communicated openly and relatable.

One in 10 people aged 12-15 cited TikTok as their main source of news, the Trusted Voices report said, citing Ofcom's reports.

The Trusted Voices report also shows that TikTok is the most popular social video platform in Britain among 15- to 24-year-olds, with users spending an average of 58 minutes per day on it.

﻿
