﻿
News / World

Teenager dies, another critically injured after stabbing near Australian school

Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
A teenage boy has died and another is fighting for life in hospital with critical injury after a stabbing took place on Friday near an Australian school.
Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0

A teenage boy has died and another is fighting for life in hospital with critical injury after a stabbing took place on Friday near an Australian school.

At about 3:40pm local time, emergency services responded to the stabbings near a school on Power Street in Doonside, a suburb located approximately 35 km west of Sydney's central business district.

Before police officers arrived, two boys in their teens had presented themselves to the Blacktown Police Station with stab wounds.

Both received treatment at the station. But one boy later died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in a serious condition.

Police have established multiple crime scenes, with investigations launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

New South Wales Police Force confirmed in a statement that one person has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     