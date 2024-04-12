Clashes erupt in Libya's capital, Tripoli

Clashes broke out on Thursday between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Clashes broke out on Thursday between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, as witnesses reported heavy gunfire in different parts of the city and military mobilization on the streets.

Heavy gunfire has caused panic among the people, witnesses said.

The Emergency Department under the Ministry of Health has advised residents to stay away from the conflict areas and remain at home for their safety.