5 killed in knife attack at Sydney shopping center

Reuters

Five people were killed in a knife attack at a shopping center in Australia's Sydney on Saturday and the attacker was shot dead by police, police said.

Earlier witnesses said a man was chasing and slashing people with a knife before Westfield Bondi Junction was evacuated and locked down, according to a report by dailytelegraph.com.au.