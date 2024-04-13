5 killed in knife attack at Sydney shopping center
Five people were killed in a knife attack at a shopping center in Australia's Sydney on Saturday and the attacker was shot dead by police, police said.
Earlier witnesses said a man was chasing and slashing people with a knife before Westfield Bondi Junction was evacuated and locked down, according to a report by dailytelegraph.com.au.
