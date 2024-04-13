﻿
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in southern Turkey

One person was killed and 10 others were injured on Friday in the southern Turkish province of Antalya after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole.
Members of Turkey's Disaster Management Authority take part in a rescue operation after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, in Antalya, Turkey, April 12.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured on Friday in the southern Turkish province of Antalya after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Twenty-four cabins were stranded in the air at 5:23pm on Friday. Sixteen hours later, more than 60 people were still stranded in the remaining nine cabins in the air, the ministry said. One hundred and twelve people had been rescued.

None of the people waiting to be rescued had critical injuries or were in poor health, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority chairman Okay Memis told reporters at the scene, adding that they aimed to complete rescue work before sunset.

In a statement on social media platform X, the interior ministry said seven helicopters and more than 500 rescue workers were carrying out rescue efforts.

A video released by the interior ministry showed rescue personnel tied to safety ropes climbing into cabins.

According to the information on its website, the cable car has 36 cabins with a capacity of six people each, and it takes an average of nine minutes to go uphill to the Tunektepe facility with panoramic views of the city of Antalya.

A girl is carried by a member of Gendarmerie Search and Rescue team during a rescue operation after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, in Antalya, Turkey, April 12.

Source: Reuters
