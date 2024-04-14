﻿
Malaysian authorities hunting for gunman responsible for airport shooting incident

Malaysian authorities are hunting for a gunman who shot one person injured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia early on Sunday.
Malaysian authorities are hunting for a gunman who shot one person injured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia early on Sunday.

The identity and photographs of the 38-year-old shooter have been released to the public, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain told a press briefing at the airport following the incident.

"The police have classified the suspect as armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is urged to share the information with the police but not to act alone," the official said.

"We have launched operations to trace him. All nearby and neighboring (state CID chiefs) have been mobilized," he said.

Mohd Shuhaily added that the shooting is linked to a domestic dispute, with the suspect targeting his wife, who is in the process of divorcing him, but instead hit one of her bodyguards before fleeing the scene.

