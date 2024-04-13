﻿
Ship might have been intercepted by unidentified entity near Strait of Hormuz

Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2024-04-13
The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported on Saturday that a ship near the Strait of Hormuz might have been intercepted by an unidentified entity.
The incident occurred 50 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, it said, without providing specifics about the ship.

There was no immediate confirmation from any part regarding the capture of any ship, and UAE state media did not report on the incident.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic chokepoint for the global oil supply, channeling one-fifth of the world's oil. Fujairah is situated on the eastern coast of the UAE and serves as a critical hub for vessels to load new oil cargoes, obtain supplies, or change crew.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
