Biden to convene G7 leaders to coordinate 'united diplomatic response' to Iran's attack against Israel

Reuters

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he will convene leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Sunday to coordinate a "united diplomatic response" to Iran's attack against Israel.

"Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack," Biden said in a statement following his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden said that he reaffirmed "America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel" while on the phone with Netanyahu.

"I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks - sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," he added.

Biden condemned the attacks "in the strongest terms possible," saying that they were carried out through air by Iran and "its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq."

US forces in the region "helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles," the president said.

Saturday's attacks did not target US forces and facilities, according to Biden, who nonetheless said that the US military "will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people."

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel earlier, in retaliation to an Israeli missile attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.