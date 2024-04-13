﻿
News / World

Iran seizes Israeli-linked container ship near Strait of Hormuz

Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, the official news agency IRNA reported.
Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0

The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The Portuguese-flagged container ship, named MSC Aries, was operated by London-based Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, the report said.

According to the IRNA, the special forces of the IRGC Navy boarded the vessel through a heliborne operation and then confiscated it.

It added that the ship was being directed toward the Iranian territorial waters.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted an informed source as saying that the ship's tracking data had been turned off, and it had not responded to the inquiries made by Iranian forces.

The seizure comes 12 days after Israel launched a missile strike on April 1 on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed seven Iranians, including two IRGC commanders.

Iranian authorities have vowed retaliation against Israel for the strike.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     