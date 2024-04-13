Iran seizes Israeli-linked container ship near Strait of Hormuz

The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The Portuguese-flagged container ship, named MSC Aries, was operated by London-based Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, the report said.

According to the IRNA, the special forces of the IRGC Navy boarded the vessel through a heliborne operation and then confiscated it.

It added that the ship was being directed toward the Iranian territorial waters.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted an informed source as saying that the ship's tracking data had been turned off, and it had not responded to the inquiries made by Iranian forces.

The seizure comes 12 days after Israel launched a missile strike on April 1 on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed seven Iranians, including two IRGC commanders.

Iranian authorities have vowed retaliation against Israel for the strike.