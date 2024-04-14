Biden says to oppose any Israeli counterattack against Iran: media

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call on Saturday that the United States will oppose any Israeli counterattack against Iran.

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call on Saturday that the United States will oppose any Israeli counterattack against Iran, US news portal Axios reported, citing a senior White House official.

"You got a win. Take the win," Biden told Netanyahu, thanking Israel, the United States, and other countries for their joint efforts, which failed Iran's attacks, according to the official.

The official was quoted as saying that when Biden told Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in any offensive operations against Iran and would not support such operations, Netanyahu said he understood.

Also on Saturday night, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke for the second time with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, during which the Pentagon chief reiterated Washington's "ironclad" support for Israel's defense, Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin told Gallant that the United States would ask Israel to notify Washington ahead of any response against Iran, reported Axios, citing a senior Israeli official.