Woman of 17-member Indian crew on cargo ship seized by Iran returns home

A woman, who was part of a 17-member Indian crew on a cargo vessel seized last week by Iran for its alleged Israeli links, returned home on Thursday, India's foreign ministry said.

The ministry said its mission in Tehran was in touch with 16 other Indian crew members still aboard the container vessel.

"With the concerted efforts of the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, Indian deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon," the foreign ministry in a statement said.

The remaining crew members were in good health, it said.

The Iranian military seized the cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz with 17 Indian crew members on board on April 13.