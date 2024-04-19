﻿
7 killed in fire in Indonesia's Jakarta

Seven people were killed in a fire at a frame shop house on Mampang Prapatan Raya Street in Indonesia's capital city Jakarta, according to police.
Seven people were killed in a fire at a frame shop house on Mampang Prapatan Raya Street in Indonesia's capital city Jakarta, according to police.

"There are five adults and two children who were found in a warehouse on the second floor," said Mampang Police Chief Commissioner David Kanitero, adding that all the bodies have been evacuated on Friday.

Meanwhile, five injured are still in intensive care at a hospital.

The fire broke out in the shop stocked with wood, paint, and paint thinner on Thursday evening. It was extinguished after 24 fire engines with 110 personnel were deployed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
