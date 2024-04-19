﻿
Suspect reportedly entering Iranian consulate in Paris under control

The man who reportedly entered the Iranian consulate in Paris with explosive, has been taken out of the building and put under control.
French police and members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade secure the area near Iran consulate where a man is threatening to blow himself up, in Paris, France, April 19.

The man who reportedly entered the Iranian consulate in Paris with explosive, has been taken out of the building and put under control, the Paris prefecture said on Friday.

The police intervened around and in the building which houses the Iranian diplomatic representation in the 16th arrondissement after at least one witness alerted that he had seen a suspicious individual enter the building displaying an explosive, which seemed to be a grenade or an explosive belt, according to French television TF1.

The BRI, an elite police unit specializing in serious criminal cases such as armed robbery and kidnapping, was deployed to carry out checks. No explosive has been found yet, reported BFM TV.

The French government upgraded the country's terror threat level to its maximum in late March following the attack on a Moscow concert hall. Recent escalation of conflicts in the Middle East raised fresh concerns.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
