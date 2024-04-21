15 injured in theme park tram crash in Los Angeles, US

A total of 15 people were injured Saturday night after a tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood, a popular film studio and theme park in Los Angeles County.

A total of 15 people were injured Saturday night after a tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood, a popular film studio and theme park in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Units of the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 9:05 pm local time (1605 GMT), said fire officials on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, adding that 15 patients had been transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries," the theme park confirmed in a statement.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," the park said.

The last car of a four-car tram struck a rail when it was traveling down a hill of a parking structure, Maria Abal of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times.

Abal told the news outlet that there was an issue with the brakes.