﻿
News / World

15 injured in theme park tram crash in Los Angeles, US

Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
A total of 15 people were injured Saturday night after a tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood, a popular film studio and theme park in Los Angeles County.
Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0

A total of 15 people were injured Saturday night after a tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood, a popular film studio and theme park in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Units of the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 9:05 pm local time (1605 GMT), said fire officials on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, adding that 15 patients had been transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries," the theme park confirmed in a statement.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," the park said.

The last car of a four-car tram struck a rail when it was traveling down a hill of a parking structure, Maria Abal of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times.

Abal told the news outlet that there was an issue with the brakes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     