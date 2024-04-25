﻿
News / World

Russia vetoes UN Security Council draft resolution on weapons of mass destruction in outer space

Xinhua
  08:24 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
Russia on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on the deployment of weapons of mass destruction in outer space.
Xinhua
  08:24 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0

Russia on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on the deployment of weapons of mass destruction in outer space.

The draft resolution, tabled by the United States and Japan, won the support of 13 of the 15 members of the Security Council. Russia, which has veto power, voted against it. China abstained.

Before the vote, the Security Council rejected an amendment to the draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to include a ban on the deployment of all kinds of weapons in outer space.

Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, accused the United States and Japan of staging "a dirty spectacle" at the Security Council by tabling the draft resolution.

"At first glance, it looks harmless, it looks positive, because officially it is devoted to a topic that is of great importance to the international community — that's the non-placement of WMDs in outer space.

Yet behind this fig leave, there is a cunning plan that was concocted by our Western colleagues," he told the council before the vote.

Nebenzia explained that the ban on the placement of WMDs in outer space has already been enshrined in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. The United States and Japan had the hidden motives of cherry-picking WMDs out of all other kinds of weapons in outer space.

By doing so, the United States and Japan could camouflage their lack of interest in outer space free from any weapons, he said.

Nebenzia read out the amendment jointly proposed by Russia and China, which calls on all states, particularly those with major space capabilities, to take urgent measures to prevent the placement of weapons in outer space and the threat or use of force in outer space; and to seek through negotiations the early elaboration of appropriate, reliably verifiable, legally binding multilateral agreements.

The Russian ambassador stressed that the draft amendment does not delete from the draft resolution the ban on the placement of WMDs in outer space. It simply adds the provision about the inadmissibility of weapons of any kind being placed in outer space.

The text of the proposed amendment is identical to an operative paragraph of a General Assembly resolution adopted in December 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     